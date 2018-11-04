J-K: 2 terrorists killed in Shopian

Two terrorists were killed in an encounter by security forces in Khudpora area of district on Saturday.

One terrorist's body was recovered on Saturday evening while the other terrorist's body was found on the morning of Sunday. The deceased terrorists are from itself and have been identified as and

As per a statement released by the state's police, "A couple of terrorists managed to escape from the site as blood trails have been seen at the site."

Bhat was associated with terror outfit Hizb-ul Mujahideen since June 2017, while Mir, too, was involved in various terror activities.

Arms and ammunition have been recovered from the site of encounter. Police have registered a case and initiated an investigation in the matter.

Security personnel have also appealed to the locals to not venture inside the encounter zone since such an area can prove dangerous due to stray explosive materials. Locals have been urged to cooperate with police till the area is completely sanitised and cleared of all explosives materials, if any.

