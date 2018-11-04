Delhi: 1 nabbed in possession of 625 kg of firecrackers

In a bid to keep a check on the alarming pollution levels in the city ahead of the festive season, the arrested a person on Saturday for allegedly possessing firecrackers and explosive items weighing 625 kilograms without any license.

The accused, Ravinder, a resident of South Ganesh Nagar in Laxmi Nagar area, was arrested for stocking old firecrackers and explosive items in his shop located in the Sadar Bazaar area of the capital, despite a ban on selling and burning of old stock.

The raid was conducted under the directions of

A first information report (FIR) was launched against the accused, along with a case filed under Section 286 of Indian Penal Code, 1860 and section 9B of The Explosives Act 1884.

The police have promised to continue further investigation into the matter in order to trace the source of the recovered firecrackers and explosive items.

Apart from the above seizure, 11.1 kg firecrackers were seized in Sabzi Mandi area and 7.9 kgs from Burari area.

The on October 23 had stated in its guidelines that only firecrackers with reduced emission (improved crackers) and green crackers and Safe Water and Air Sprinklers (SWAS) would be sold and manufactured.

The manufacture, sale, and use of joined crackers (series crackers or laris), the court said, were banned as they equally contribute to the air, noise and solid waste pollution. It added that those crackers which have already been produced and do not fulfill the permissible conditions would not be sold in Delhi and NCR.

