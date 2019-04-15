JUST IN
Business Standard

Centre extends cesaefire with 3 insurgent groups in Nagaland

ANI  |  General News 

The central government on Monday extended the ceasefire with two insurgent groups in Nagaland for a year while a pact was signed with another group for suspension of operations.

The ceasefire has been continued with National Socialist Council of Nagaland (Neopao Konyak/Kitovi) and National Socialist Council of Nagaland (Reformation).

"A ceasefire is in operation between Government of India and National Socialist Council of Nagaland (Neopao Konyak/Kitovi) (NSCN/NK) and National Socialist Council of Nagaland/Reformation (NSCN/R). It was decided to extend the Suspension of Operation with NSCN/NK and NSCN/R for a further period of one year with effect from 28th April 2019 till 27th April 2020," a statement released by the Central government said.

While in a fresh agreement, the government entered into a ceasefire with National Socialist Council of Nagaland/K-Khango.

"National Socialist Council of Nagaland/K-Khango has also re-entered into a fresh ceasefire agreement with the Government of India with effect from 15th April 2019 for a period of one year," the statement added further.

The agreement was signed on Monday by Satyendra Garg, Joint Secretary (JS), Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on behalf of Government of India and Jack Jimomi, Supervisor, GPRN/NSCN on behalf of NSCN/NK and by Dr. Amento Chishi, Supervisor and Shri Toshi Longkumer, Secretary on behalf of NSCN/R.

First Published: Mon, April 15 2019. 23:22 IST

