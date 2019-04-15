JUST IN
Azam Khan's comment on Jaya Prada is disgusting, says Hema Malini

ANI  |  Politics 

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Hema Malini on Monday expressed disgust over the statement made by Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Azam Khan about actor-turned-politician Jaya Prada.

"It is extremely disgusting. Nobody has the right to make such statements regarding women. I am not saying this just because she (Jaya Prada) is a politician. Such things should not be said about any other female too," said Hema while talking to reporters here.

"I brought her (Jaya Prada) to Rampur. You are a witness that I did not allow anyone to touch her body. It took you 17 years to identify her real face but I got to know in 17 days that she wears khaki underp****," Khan had said on Sunday.

An FIR was filed against the SP leader for his derogatory comment made against the actor-turned-politician. PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti too had lashed out at Khan for his distasteful comment.

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has also issued a notice to Khan, who has been debarred from campaigning for the next 72 years.

First Published: Mon, April 15 2019. 23:00 IST

