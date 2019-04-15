Azam Khan's comment on Jaya Prada is disgusting, says Hema Malini

on Monday expressed disgust over the statement made by (SP) about

"It is extremely disgusting. Nobody has the right to make such statements regarding women. I am not saying this just because she (Jaya Prada) is a Such things should not be said about any other female too," said Hema while talking to reporters here.

"I brought her (Jaya Prada) to You are a witness that I did not allow anyone to touch her body. It took you 17 years to identify her real face but I got to know in 17 days that she wears khaki underp****," Khan had said on Sunday.

An FIR was filed against the for his derogatory comment made against the too had lashed out at Khan for his distasteful comment.

The Commission for Women (NCW) has also issued a notice to Khan, who has been debarred from campaigning for the next 72 years.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)