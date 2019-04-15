100 Indian fishermen from Pakistan return home

As many as 100 fishermen, who were released by a day before, reached through Attari- border here on Monday.

The government was supposed to release 355 Indian fishermen along with five civilians from their jails. released 100 Indian fishermen last week.

The remaining Indian fishermen and civilians who are still in Pakistan jails are expected to be released on April 22 and 29.

The fishermen were arrested for fishing illegally in Pakistani waters.

The fishermen, from in Karachi, were taken to through train on Sunday.

Pakistan authorities handed over the fishermen to the BSF at border after the retreat ceremonies.

