100 Indian fishermen from Pakistan return home

-
ALSO READ
Pak resumes Samjhauta Express, 176 passengers reach Attari
Pakistan suspends Samjhauta Express
Samjhauta Express departs from Delhi with 27 passengers onboard: Railways
Samjhauta Express to run as schedule: Rail Minister Piyush Goyal
Samjhauta Express services restored; Train to run from India on Sunday: Railways
-
As many as 100 fishermen, who were released by Pakistan a day before, reached India through Attari-Wagah border here on Monday.
The Pakistan government was supposed to release 355 Indian fishermen along with five civilians from their jails. Pakistan released 100 Indian fishermen last week.
The remaining Indian fishermen and civilians who are still in Pakistan jails are expected to be released on April 22 and 29.
The fishermen were arrested for fishing illegally in Pakistani waters.
The fishermen, from Malir Jail in Karachi, were taken to Lahore through train on Sunday.
Pakistan authorities handed over the fishermen to the BSF at Attari border after the retreat ceremonies.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU