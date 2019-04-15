100 Indian fishermen from Pakistan return home

JUST IN
ANI  |  General News 

As many as 100 fishermen, who were released by Pakistan a day before, reached India through Attari-Wagah border here on Monday.

The Pakistan government was supposed to release 355 Indian fishermen along with five civilians from their jails. Pakistan released 100 Indian fishermen last week.

The remaining Indian fishermen and civilians who are still in Pakistan jails are expected to be released on April 22 and 29.

The fishermen were arrested for fishing illegally in Pakistani waters.

The fishermen, from Malir Jail in Karachi, were taken to Lahore through train on Sunday.

Pakistan authorities handed over the fishermen to the BSF at Attari border after the retreat ceremonies.

First Published: Mon, April 15 2019. 23:02 IST

