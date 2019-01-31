Centre prioritised Maharashtra over Andhra Pradesh, alleges CM Naidu

Chandrababu said the Centre provided a considerable amount of drought assistance to but neglected

The remark comes a day after was granted financial assistance of Rs 4,714 crore from the Centre for drought-affected areas.

"Centre has given much for as drought assistance, but neglected the Andhra Pradesh," said after an all-party meeting on Wednesday.

Sharpening his attack, said the Centre has not only failed on its promise to give a special package to the state but has even taken back Rs 350 crore meant for development of backward districts.

"The Centre has taken back Rs 350 crores that was sent to the state exchequer for development of seven backward districts. One year has passed by but there is no response on that matter till date," said Naidu.

"We have been continuously pleading the Centre to give us hand holding so that we can develop at par with other South Indian states. We can become equal with them only if we achieve the same growth rate for 15 years continuously," he added.

The TDP government in and the Centre have been at the loggerheads ever since the announcement of the 2018-19 Union Budget.

Naidu has, time and again, alleged that the Centre ignored the demand of Special Category Status' 'to Andhra Pradesh in the budget, while the has latter brushed aside these allegations.

