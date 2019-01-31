Padma Shri a recognition of merit, not identity: Narthaki Nataraj

Narthaki Nataraj, the first to be awarded the Padma Shri, opined that she was chosen for the civilian decoration not because of her gender or identity but solely on the basis of merit and her talent as a

"I was chosen not because of my identity but on basis of merit as a I have given more than 30 years of my life in the service of Bharatanatyam," she told ANI.

Nataraj, a specialising in Thanjavur-based Nayaki Bhava tradition of dance, said that though she is in her fifties, she still feels like a 16-year-old.

"On Facebook, I have mentioned myself as "Nityakalyani" because I feel like a beautiful angel from the core of my heart, I feel like a beautiful woman, a Though I have a lot of wounds, I hide them," said Nataraj.

on Friday announced the name of 112 recipients of the Padma awards, one of the highest civilian awards of the country on the eve of the country's 70th

The Padma awards are conferred in three categories, namely, Padma Vibhushan, and Padma Shri, the second, third and fourth highest civilian awards of the country respectively, only after Bharat Ratna.

