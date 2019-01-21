Chandrababu Naidu alleges Centre threatening to impose Prez rule in Andhra

N Chandrababu Monday alleged that the Centre was threatening to impose President's Rule in the state but, he said, nobody would be cowed down by such threats.

He claimed was a "negative leader" under whose leadership the country was regressing.

Addressing a teleconference with the (TDP) leaders, he attacked the and the BJP, saying they did nothing special for Andhra.

"They say one will come to the state every week. What good have they done for the state? On top of it, they are issuing threats that President's Rule will be imposed in There is nobody here to be cowed down by their threats," said.

Referring to the opposition parties' rally in Kolkata two days ago, the said it marked the beginning of the end of dictatorial rule and gave confidence to the people of the country.

"We will hold a similar rally in Amaravati in which leaders of 22 parties will take part," added.

The lashed out at his Telangana counterpart K Chandrasekhar Rao and YSR Y S Jaganmohan Reddy, saying they were working under Modi's direction.

The TRS and the YSRC were conspiring to create misgivings among the backward classes so that they are distanced from the TDP, he alleged.

He said the backward communities should unitedly thwart such attempts.

