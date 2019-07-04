Chai Chun Tea shares expansion plans, poised to be market leader

Founded by tea connoisseur and iconic tea industrialist Rajeev Baid, Chai Chun - the first organized segregated tea boutique is on its way to expanding its retail footprint across India.

The brand is successfully running more than 11 retail stores and is in the process of adding 25 more stores across the country in 2019.

Chai Chun was established in 2016 with a focus on bringing next-generation tea products that feature sorted tea leaves by proficient in-house tea masters, highest quality ingredients, storage in temperature controlled warehouses, and ethical sourcing to improve health and well-being.

Head-quartered in Siliguri, Darjeeling District, West Bengal, Chai Chun is a division of Evergreen Group, one of the largest tea producers in India, with an annual production of 12.5 million kilograms.

Chai Chun is a key supplier to major Indian tea cafeterias and tea selling units. The brand carries more than 165+ varieties of tea, including a flourishing melange of various tea blends and flavours. Chai Chun offers orthodox teas, premium teas, flavoured teas, fruit teas, herbal teas, floral teas, corporate gift ranges, accessories and more, both in loose tea and packet categories. According to the company, one can get Black, Green, White, Oolong teas with prices ranging from 120 Rs/kg to 45000 Rs/kg.

In his quest to bring great tea into everyday life, tea enthusiast Rajeev embarked to survey the tea market in India. He found that by the time the tea went to the customer from the gardens, the freshness, quality, and flavour of the tea has reduced drastically. Rajeev understood that tea being an agriculture product tastes best when fresh and healthier; however, the traditional warehousing and distribution of tea were inefficient and ill-suited for preserving the freshness of the tea.

Rajeev Baid, the individual behind Chai Chun, started small. He was a tea vendor at the railway station and bus stops in Kishanganj, Bihar. Today, the determined tea vendor has established himself as a visionary industrialist in the tea industry. With his comprehensive industry expertise, humble upbringing and bold decision making, Rajeev has significantly contributed to the tea market resulting in augmented tea consumption.

He is the owner of various state of the art leaf tea factories in Bengal and Bihar. Rajeev has been a keynote speaker in numerous tea functions and has also been acting as a mentor, encouraging the younger generation to become successful entrepreneurs.

Chai Chun owns a vacuum-sealed tea packaging facility with temperature controlled warehouses to provide the best-possible taste. Chai Chun's stores are designed in such a way that the people who enter the store not just gain information about various kinds of tea and their intended benefits, but also taste it before an actual purchase - which reinforces their tagline; 'Pick your perfect tea'. Chai Chun's vision is to push tea as a beverage of choice globally vis-a-vis coffee and become a global leader in the tea industry.

Chai Chun works directly with tea growers who know to hand-select tea leaves for their texture, colour, scent, and purity. The company's state-of-the-art facility combines engineering, quality and technical expertise to yield the high-quality extracts, enabling consumers to experience the freshness, delicate aromas, flavours, and authenticity, they expect from the Chai Chun name.

Rajeev aspires, and is working towards realizing the dream of bringing a 'Chai Movement' in the nation, in an attempt to create a healthier India. Not just a movement, Rajeev aims to transform tea into the national drink of India, where every story starts not with Coffee, but a Cup of Tea.

