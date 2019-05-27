Licorice herbal tea can elevate blood pressure: Study

Licorice tea, widely consumed for its herbal properties may come with its own risks, claims a new study, which is associating the consumption of the with elevated blood pressure. Researchers arrived at the conclusion after an 84-year-old man was hospitalised after drinking the

"Excessive amounts of some can have harmful side effects. Products containing licorice root extract can raise blood pressure, cause water retention and decrease potassium levels if consumed in excess," said, a Dr Jean-Pierre Falet, in the study published in the Journal of

The 84-year-old man visited the emergency department for a high-blood pressure emergency, which was found to be induced by consuming homemade made from licorice root.

His blood pressure was severely elevated, and he was suffering from a headache, light sensitivity, chest pain, and fluid retention in the calves.

After admission to hospital and treatment, the patient, who had a history of high blood pressure, told physicians he had been drinking one to two glasses daily of homemade licorice root extract called "erk sous" for two weeks prior.

Licorice is popular in the and parts of Europe, and erk sous are especially popular in during

"Given Canada's multicultural population, physicians should consider screening for licorice root intake in patients with difficult-to-control hypertension," said Dr Falet.

