Chandrashekhar Azad announces support for Congress, NCP in Maharashtra

-
ALSO READ
CPI(M) accuses Maha govt of detaining Bhim Army chief, others
Will start countrywide agitation against atrocities on Dalits: Chandrashekhar Azad
Constitution will be in danger if BJP wins: Azad
Bhim Army chief, supporters taken in custody for violating poll code
Bhim Army chief to hold rally in Chaitya Bhoomi tomorrow
-
Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad Ravan has pledged support for different political parties in Maharashtra, ahead of the commencement of Lok Sabha elections in the country.
He has announced to support Congress, NCP, Republican Party of India (Khobragade) (RPI-K), Swabhimani Shetkari Sangathan and People's Republican party, in the state.
Chandrashekhar has announced to contest Lok Sabha elections from Varanasi Lok Sabha constituency, the seat currently represented by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the lower house of Parliament.
Congress general secretary and in-charge of eastern Uttar Pradesh Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had met Chandrashekhar last month.
Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and BSP Supremo Mayawati had termed Azad a BJP 'mole' on March 31.
Maharashtra will see polling on April 11, 18, 23 and 29 and counting of votes will take place on May 23.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU