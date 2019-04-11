Chandrashekhar Azad announces support for Congress, NCP in Maharashtra

has pledged support for different political parties in Maharashtra, ahead of the commencement of Lok Sabha elections in the country.

He has announced to support Congress, NCP, of (Khobragade) (RPI-K), Swabhimani Shetkari Sangathan and People's Republican party, in the state.

Chandrashekhar has announced to contest Lok Sabha elections from Varanasi Lok Sabha constituency, the seat currently represented by in the lower house of Parliament.

and in-charge of eastern Uttar Pradesh Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had met Chandrashekhar last month.

Former Uttar Pradesh Minister and BSP Supremo Mayawati had termed Azad a BJP 'mole' on March 31.

will see polling on April 11, 18, 23 and 29 and counting of votes will take place on May 23.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)