Maharashtra: Rival BJP factions clash amidst public meeting

A public meeting here took a violent turn as two groups of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers engaged in a brawl here on Wednesday.
The scuffle broke out between the supporters of former Jalgaon lawmaker BS Patil and BJP district president Uday Wagh after a brief exchange of words.
In the video of the incident which is being widely circulated on social media, the BJP workers can be seen thrashing each other while Maharashtra Minister Girish Mahajan is trying to control the fight.
The incident occurred during a joint rally of the BJP and its ally Shiv Sena.
This comes barely a month after an MP and MLA from BJP came to blows during a meeting to discuss developmental projects in Uttar Pradesh's Sant Kabir Nagar.
The two leaders -Sharad Tripathi and Rakesh Singh Baghel - had a verbal argument over the placement of names on a foundation stone of some development project.
However, the argument soon turned ugly as the two leaders got into jostling, pushing each other and ultimately fisticuffs. Tripathi hit Baghel with his footwear to which the MLA also retaliated by slapping the MP.
