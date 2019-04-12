Charge sheet filed against former jawan for leaking information to Pakistan's ISI

-
Rajasthan police's Intelligence Division filed a 278-page chargesheet against Army jawan Somvir and two others in a Jaipur court, three months after the jawan was arrested for leaking confidential information to an ISI operative through video calling.
In January this year, the jawan Somvir who was posted in a tank regiment in Jaisalmer was arrested by the Rajasthan Police after he was allegedly found to be virtually honey trapped by Pakistan-based ISI operatives on social media and passing critical military information to them.
"The jawan has been arrested in Jaisalmer by the Rajasthan Police and the Army is providing all possible assistance to the civilian authorities in this investigation," Defence PRO Colonel Sambit Ghosh had told following the arrest of jawan.
The jawan, Somvir, belongs to Haryana and was previously posted in the Armoured Corps of the Indian Army.
