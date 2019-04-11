Country will be finished if PM Modi retains power for second term: Navjot Singh Sidhu

Punjab Cabinet Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu on Thursday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying that the country will get finished if he becomes PM for the second term.
"If Modi comes to power for the second tern, then the country would be finished," said Sidhu.
"Where the world is going! China is constructing a rail line under the ocean. America has gone to Mars and is finding for the traces of life there. Russia is building a Robotic Army and you are making 'Chowkidar' and that too a thief," said Sidhu.
He praised the Congress, saying that there is no difference between what the party says and what it does.
"There is no difference between what Congress says and what it does. Soon after coming to power the government waived off farmer's loan here up to Rs 11-15 lakh," he said.
As much as 45 per cent votes were polled in the Naxal-affected Bastar constituency in Chhattisgarh in the first phase of polling on Thursday.
Chhattisgarh will also vote for the LokSabhapolls on the second and third phase of polling on 18 and 23 April for 3 and 7 parliamentary constituencies respectively.
