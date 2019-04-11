Wife of A Raja's once-close aide demands reinvestigation in her husband's death

S Rehabanu, wife of late AM Sadhick Batsha, on Thursday wrote a letter to regarding continuing life threat to her family members and demanded an investigation into factors behind her husband's death.

Sadhick was a of former Union and an accused in the 2G case, A Raja.

"Every year, on the occasion of my husband's death anniversary, I issue a condolence advertisement in vernacular newspapers in his memory. This year also I issued an advertisement. The advertisement included a Tamil proverb which meant 'unwanted friendship leads to harmful sequences," said in the letter.

She alleged that her car was attacked with swords and stones within three days of issuing the advertisement while she was travelling with her brother.

"We could escape with our lives only because my brother who was driving the car did not stop," she alleged.

"The fact that my life is still under threat shows that my husband's death was a result of external factors," she claimed while asserting that it is absolutely essential for the concerned investigation authorities to take a relook at the case.

"More specifically, they should reinvestigate the statements given by my husband during the course of the investigation and identify who all he spoke about, including and A Raja," she demanded.

Elaborating on the 2G scam she said, "My husband was investigated by the CBI since he was presumed to be a close associate of A Raja. During the course of the investigation, he revealed that had met one who was also one of the accused in the 2G scam. It appears that because of such statements given by my husband there was severe pressure on him from some quarters by way of threats."

"During these investigations, my husband died mysteriously on March 16, 2011. My husband was a strong-willed person. I have never been able to believe that his death was a mere suicide," she said in the letter.

