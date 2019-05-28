Chelsea midfielder Mateo Kovacic praises Stimac

English football club Chelsea's on Tuesday praised current Indian football coach Igor Stimac, ahead of final.

"Stimac is a great person and a great coach", Goal.com quoted Kovacic, as saying.

Mateo was seen cherishing the time when Stimac was the of Croatia's team."I had the pleasure to work with Igor. He is a great person and a great coach," Kovacic said.

"It was a pleasure for me and now, you (Team India) have this pleasure. So, enjoy it, I hope Igor and Indian team will be successful," he added.

The former Inter Milan star greeted Stimac and football team for their future journey.

Stimac's first test will be the upcoming King's Cup in Apart from and the host Thailand, other teams namely and Curacao will compete.

India's previous participation in the tournament was in 1977.

