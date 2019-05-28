Chelsea midfielder Mateo Kovacic praises Stimac

-
English football club Chelsea's midfielder Mateo Kovacic on Tuesday praised current Indian football head coach Igor Stimac, ahead of Europa League final.
"Stimac is a great person and a great coach", Goal.com quoted Kovacic, as saying.
Mateo was seen cherishing the time when Stimac was the head of Croatia's team."I had the pleasure to work with Igor. He is a great person and a great coach," Kovacic said.
"It was a pleasure for me and now, you (Team India) have this pleasure. So, enjoy it, I hope Igor and Indian team will be successful," he added.
The former Inter Milan star greeted Stimac and India football team for their future journey.
Stimac's first test will be the upcoming King's Cup in Thailand. Apart from India and the host Thailand, other teams namely Vietnam and Curacao will compete.
India's previous participation in the tournament was in 1977.
