French Open: Naomi Osaka survives scare, enters second round

Japan's survived a scare as she defeated 0-6, 7-6, 6-1 in the first round of on Tuesday.

World number one Osaka was not at his fluent best and she was bogged down in the opening two sets, but Osaka staged a stunning comeback in the final set to take the match played on Court Philippe-Chatrier. The match lasted for about an hour and 54 minutes.

Prior to this match, Osaka had been bogged down by whereas Schmiedlova has endured a topsy-turvy career, having a breakthrough 2015 season where she won two titles.

As a result of winning this match, Osaka improved her Grand Slam match winning streak to 15 straight and kept her hopes of a third straight major title alive.

Osaka after losing the first set against her unseeded opponent was seen distraught and she was visibly in tears.

The Japanese somehow managed to win the second set and then she displayed her signature mix of aggression and athleticism in the final set.

Osaka grabbed the first break of the deciding set and she turned defence into offence and she smashed a rollicking backhand to take the early initiative.

The number one ranked Osaka, grew in confidence from there onwards and she moved to a 5-1 lead.

In the end, Osaka finished with 32 winners to just 25 unforced errors in the final two sets.

Racing out to a 0-40 lead in the final game, Osaka converted her first match point to seal her place in the second round.

Osaka next faces former world number one in the second round of

