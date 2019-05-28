CWC'19 warm-up: India sets target of 360 for Bangladesh

-
In the second warm-up fixture on Tuesday ahead of the upcoming Cricket World Cup, centuries by KL Rahul and MS Dhoni helped India score 359 runs for the loss of seven wickets in the allotted fifty overs against Bangladesh.
After being put to bat first, the Indian team started on a slow note. The opening pair of Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan were not able to register comprehensive scores and they departed cheaply. Dhawan and Sharma were just able to score 1 and 19, respectively.
The skipper Virat Kohli played a knock of 47 runs to steady the ship for the Men in Blue but his dismissal in the 19th over raised alarm bells in the Indian camp. Vijay Shankar (2) also failed to leave a mark and the team was reduced to 102 for four.
MS Dhoni and Rahul then took the responsibility on their shoulders and stitched together a partnership of 164 runs to take the team to a safe total. Both the batsmen registered centuries and their form orders well for the team going into the World Cup. Rahul played a knock of 108 runs whereas Dhoni scored 113 runs.
Hardik Pandya also played a 21-run cameo to take the total over the 350-run mark.
For Bangladesh, Rubel Hossain and Shakib Al Hasan scalped two wickets each.
