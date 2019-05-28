CWC'19 warm-up: India sets target of 360 for Bangladesh

In the second warm-up fixture on Tuesday ahead of the upcoming World Cup, centuries by KL Rahul and helped score 359 runs for the loss of seven wickets in the allotted fifty overs against

After being put to bat first, the Indian team started on a slow note. The opening pair of and were not able to register comprehensive scores and they departed cheaply. Dhawan and Sharma were just able to score 1 and 19, respectively.

The played a knock of 47 runs to steady the ship for the Men in Blue but his dismissal in the 19th over raised alarm bells in the Indian camp. (2) also failed to leave a mark and the team was reduced to 102 for four.

and Rahul then took the responsibility on their shoulders and stitched together a partnership of 164 runs to take the team to a safe total. Both the batsmen registered centuries and their form orders well for the team going into Rahul played a knock of 108 runs whereas scored 113 runs.

Hardik Pandya also played a 21-run cameo to take the total over the 350-run mark.

For Bangladesh, and scalped two wickets each.

