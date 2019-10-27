Govt doctors' indefinite strike in Tamil Nadu enters its third day

The indefinite strike by the doctors affiliated to the Federation of Government Doctors Association (FOGDA) entered its third day on Sunday inside Rajiv Gandhi Government Hospital premises in Chennai.

The doctors have been demanding an increase in salaries among other demands for more than two years, as stated by S Balakrishnan, convener of FOGDA.

Speaking to ANI, Balakrishnan said: "They are partially hearing us, but they do not want to complete the process on time. We gave them enough time to settle the issue from last year, and they gave us a written assurance that the process will be completed within 6-10 weeks, however, a year later nothing has changed."

"After that, we held many state emergency meetings and they promised us the same thing. The honourable ministers assured that the issue would be settled after the completion of the Code of Conduct that ends on October, 24" he added.

Balakrishnan further said that they expected more before Diwali and were disappointed by the government's attitude and that this Diwali was a 'Black Diwali' for the doctors.

Earlier, protesting doctors, including five doctors who are on a fast to death, started an indefinite strike on Friday to demand an increase in salaries, quota in medical education and appointment of more doctors among other demands.