Chhatisgarh: 15 Naxals surrender in Bastar

Fifteen Naxals, including six women, surrendered before the police here on Sunday.

The Naxals surrendered with three rifles before of Police, Bijapur,

"One of the surrendered women Naxals carried a reward of Rs 1 lakh on her head. She was the of (CNM)," Police said.

"The surrendered Naxals have been identified as Ova Ram Wacham, Sukku Wacham, Banjaram Gota, Rainu Wacham, Mandi Telam, Vadde Shankar, Raju Wacham, Sukku Pallo, Budhri Telam, Jurri Pallo, Sunita Wacham, Jimmo Wacham, Sukku Wacham, Raju Ram Wacham, Irpe Wacham," Thakur told here.

He further informed that the Naxals will be provided with necessary assistance according to surrender and rehabilitation policy of state government.

