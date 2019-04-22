Hubli: 3 arrested, gold jewellery worth Rs 21 lakh seized

Police arrested three accused, including a juvenile, of an inter-state gang, and seized gold jewellery worth Rs 21 lakh, cameras and motorcycle from their possession.

According to police two other accused are absconding.

"It is a case of burglary. Three accused, including a minor, have stolen more than half kilograms of gold worth Rs 21 lakh. It has been recovered along with a camera, motorcycle and a few other things. It appears to be an inter-state gang," said MN Nagraj,

Police are searching for the other two accused who are absconding, he said.

