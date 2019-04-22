Buddhist monks in Bodh Gaya pray for victims of Lanka blasts

Buddhist monks at in conducted a prayer meeting and took out a candlelight march last night for the victims of the serial bombings that took place in on April 21.

"Many civilians were killed in the terrorist attack in I think that terrorism should have no place in this world. This prayer is for the peace of the souls of those who died in the attack," said a Buddhist monk.

At least 207 people have lost their lives in the multiple blasts that rocked churches and hotels of on

Eight explosions rattled various suburbs in Sri Lankan cities of Colombo, Negombo, Kochchikade and Batticaloa as the Christian community celebrated Out of the deceased, around 20 people have been identified as foreigners.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attacks yet.

