BJP's propaganda on Article 370 did not work in Haryana: Congress
Chhattisgarh bypoll results: Congress's wins Chitrakote assembly seat

The Assembly constituency in the Naxals affected area of the state had 229 polling booths out of which 213 were in Bastar district and 16 in Sukma district.

Congress leader Rajman Venjam on Thursday won the by-election for Chitrakote Assembly seat in Chhattisgarh by over 17,000 votes. Venjam was contesting against BJP's Lachhuram Kashyap.

Six candidates were in the fray from the seat. Deepak Baij of the Congress was the incumbent MLA and his election to Lok Sabha necessitated the by-poll.
First Published: Thu, October 24 2019. 15:14 IST

