A recent study states that children who develop multiple tend to suffer from and in their adulthood.

The study was published in the journal BMC

The human immune system forms during childhood. The "hygiene hypothesis" provides a widely regarded perspective on this. It suggests that improved hygiene, changes in agriculture and urbanisation have caused our to come in contact with certain microbes. It is presumed that these developments have adversely resulted in an increased incidence of chronic inflammatory diseases, and such as

Taking the hygiene hypothesis as a starting point, an interdisciplinary group of researchers at the Universities of and analysed epidemiological data from a cohort of almost 5,000 people who were born in the mid-20th century. They focussed on the co-incidence of allergies, viral and bacterial diseases, and psychosocial stress in childhood.

On the basis of early morbidity patterns, the scientists identified five different groups of people that they characterised by biomarkers (white blood cell counts, inflammatory markers) and, in a further step, by their association patterns with and during adulthood.

One in five people has a very resistant immune system.

The main group, which comprised almost 60 per cent of the total cohort analysed, possessed an ordinary, "neutral" immune system. Their burden during childhood was comparatively low. Childhood burden was even lower for the second-largest group comprising more than 20 per cent of the total cohort: that group exhibited an especially resistant immune system.

Even symptoms of like measles, or rubella, which were not preventable in the mid-20th century, appeared far less frequently in this group than in the "neutral" group.

The "resilient" group is juxtaposed by three smaller groups. The "atopic" group (7 per cent of the total cohort) exhibited incidents of multiple The roughly same-sized "mixed" group (approximately 9 per cent) was characterised by such as drug allergies, for example, and by like scarlet fever, or

The smallest of the five groups (approximately 5 per cent) comprised of people who were traumatised in childhood. They were more susceptible to but responded comparatively resiliently to

A comparative analysis has revealed that the "neutral" and "resilient" groups were larger among people with earlier birth years than they were among individuals with later birth years.

People belonging to the "resilient" group were better protected in adulthood not just against chronic inflammatory diseases, but also against

Members of the "atopic" and "mixed" groups, on the other hand, were susceptible to elevated somatic and psychiatric risks in later age. The "traumatised" group likewise exhibited a greater predisposition to in adulthood as well as a higher risk of suffering from

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)