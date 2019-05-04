Study links viral infections during pregnancy to behavioral abnormalities in offspring

According to a recent study, during can be linked to behavioral abnormalities in offspring.

In a study conducted on rats, male and female rats whose mother experienced a simulated viral during pregnancy, behave abnormally.

The research published in the journal of eNeuro, found that young adult rats, exposed to a simulated viral in utero, displayed abnormal behaviour, suggesting specific brain changes while in the womb.

The findings suggest that during alters the brain development of unborn offspring and may predispose them to psychiatric illness, including

The study's findings are consistent with human studies linking exposure to in the womb to increased rates of including and

Previous studies have found that babies whose mothers were exposed to the virus during the first half of their may face a higher risk of developing in the future.

Schizophrenia, a serious psychiatric illness, affects around one per cent of the population. According to the findings, the risk of developing the as an adult can be up to three per cent among those whose mothers contracted in the first half of their pregnancy.

"Members of my laboratory have conducted a number of studies related to the effects of during pregnancy on the behaviour of the offspring using a rat model. Our research, and that of other labs around the world, consistently reveals long-lasting effects of in utero exposure to inflammation in the offspring," said John Howland, of the study.

Extensive testing of rats exposed to a simulated virus in utero showed that the young adult offspring had reduced working memories and altered fear responses, suggesting that aspects of their cognition were altered.

They were also less sociable with other rats, compared to those whose mothers had not been treated while pregnant.

Commenting on the findings, the team of researchers asserted that experiences during development affect the brain, and they saw that inflammation during pregnancy affected social behaviour and memory in rat offspring as adults.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)