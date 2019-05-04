Researchers discover four hallmarks of cancer metastasis

The four hallmarks of have been identified as Motility and invasion, modulation of the microenvironment, plasticity and ability to colonise by researchers at the University of at Birmingham and the Center.

-- when cancer has spread to different parts of the body from where it started- is believed to be the cause of up to 90 per cent of cancer deaths.

conducted a literature review of more than 10,000 publications on and published the findings in Cancer Research, from the

Metastasis can be very difficult to treat. Virtually any cancer type can form The most common sites for to metastasise include the brain, bones, lungs and liver. Other areas include the adrenal gland, lymph nodes, skin and other organs.

By defining the unique properties of cells, Hurst said, he hopes to provide a conceptual framework to accelerate the discovery of treatment strategies.

"Our attempts to identify the underlying first principles of the metastatic process hopefully provide a means for simplifying the processes that are essential for all to develop," the authors said in the review.

Defining the hallmarks of metastasis has been complicated by both heterogeneity among cells, and the myriad interactions with other molecules and cells throughout the process, according to the authors.

Hurst and Danny Welch, another researcher, said they hope that refining definitions and bringing together diverse data will identify vulnerabilities that metastasis researchers can exploit in the quest to treat

"Metastasis is a highly complex pathological process. Increased specificity in defining the underlying principles is important to better understand and interpret the literature to move of therapeutic interventions," explained Hurst.

