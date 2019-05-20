JUST IN
China builds facial recognition tech for pandas

China is using facial recognition technology to correctly identify individual pandas and keep a track of its national animal.

Researchers have built a database with over 120,000 images and 10,000 video clips of giant pandas for precise data on their population, distribution, ages, gender ratio, and birth and deaths of wild pandas, Xinhua reported.

The country has budgeted at least USD 1.6 billion to build the Giant Panda National Park. Pandas, due to their low reproductive rate are listed as 'vulnerable' on the International Union for Conservation of Nature's Red List of threatened species.

First Published: Mon, May 20 2019. 21:50 IST

