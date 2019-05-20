Facebook shares new disease prevention maps to tackle health emergencies

reaches more than a billion people across the world and that gives it the power to find out data such as location, population density, and more. Using machine vision, AI and imagery, the company launched three new maps aimed at helping public health workers tackle diseases efficiently.

The three maps include population density maps with demographic estimates, movement maps, and network coverage maps. These maps provide an insight into where people live, how they are moving, and whether they have connectivity, the official blog explained.

When combined with information from public health systems, these maps are aimed at improving the response to epidemics and deliver medical supplies.

