'Luka Chuppi' trailer out, film promises to be love story with urban twist

The trailer of Aaryan's much-awaited Bollywood film 'Luka Chuppi' released today.

Romance, wedding, comedy and upbeat music, the two-and-a-half minute trailer has everything that one expects from a Aaryan film.

The trailer features, and Kriti Sanon as a couple who are in love and inspired by the concept of live-in relationship, decide to live together without actually tying the knot.

Everything seems to be working out fine till their respective families get involved and Kartik's parents start living with them.

Apart from Kartik and Kriti, the trailer also features Pankaj Tripathi, and in prominent roles.

This film also adds two more songs to the Bollywood remix jukebox. The trailer features the revised versions of Akshay Kumar's 1997 song 'Poster Lagwado Bazaar Mein' and Tony Kakkar's ' tu.'

This film is scheduled to release on March 1.

Apart from 'Luka Chuppi', will also be seen in the Hindi remake of Kannada blockbuster 'Kirik Party'. He will also star opposite in Luv Ranjan's next.

Kriti Sanon has four other in her kitty, including 'Arjun Patiala', 'Kalank', 'Housefull 4' and 'Panipat'.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)