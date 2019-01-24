Kate Hudson opens up about raising daughter with 'genderless' approach

has recently revealed that she embraces a " approach" when it comes to raising her 3-month old daughter and her two older brothers from previous relationships.

People cited an interview Hudson gave to AOL, where she said that having a daughter does not really change her approach, but there is "definitely a difference."

"I think you just raise your kids individually regardless - like a [approach]. We still don't know what she's going to identify as," she further added.

Hudson also said that right now her daughter is incredibly feminine in her energy, sounds and way. "It's very different from the boys, and it's really fun to actually want to buy kids' clothes," she explained.

According to Hudson, her own upbringing as the only girl in a group of brothers, including and Wyatt Russell, helped her see the fluidity of roles.

She went on to share that as a child she was a "tomboy in a spinning dress," adding, "My middle brother [Boston Russell], who is closest to me in age, was basically my sister because I put makeup on him all the time, and I'd dress him up and he loved it."

However, the 'Almost Famous' added that growing up as a girl with all boys ends up giving one a thick skin. "People say, 'Oh, your brothers must've really protected you.' And I'm like, 'They threw me right into the fire!'" she explained.

While Hudson is committed to raising her three children in a gender-neutral environment, had previously shared that her demeanor has shifted a bit when compared to how she parented her sons as babies.

