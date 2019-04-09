'Chowkidar', Anil Ambani, Nirav, Choksi will fund NYAY scheme: Rahul on PM questioning source of resources

-
Hitting out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for questioning the source of funds to implement NYAY scheme promised by the Congress, party president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said the money for the proposal will come from pockets of 'Chowkidar' and businessmen like Anil Ambani, Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi.
"Whenever we talk about giving money to the poor people, Narendra Modi says where will the money come from? I will tell you where the money will come from. It will come from the pockets of people like Anil Ambani, Nirav Modi, Mehul Chowksi and 'Chowkidar'," Rahul said while addressing a public rally here.
Attacking the Modi government for allegedly favouring a handful of businessmen, the Congress president said, "I will not let India get divided into two. We will always stay under one flag. The entire Mahagathbandhan (grand alliance) team is here united. We will implement NYAY and provide jobs to the unemployed."
Calling the Prime Minister "jumledar" Modi, Rahul said: "We promised farm loan waiver for farmers in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan. Modi called our party's promise a jumla. But the truth is we fulfilled our promise within a few days of forming the governments."
Speaking at length about providing employment to youth in poll-bound Bihar, Rahul said: "Modi had promised special status for Bihar. I will tell you what he meant. Modi meant that he wanted to give the special status of unemployment to Bihar. You go to Gujarat, his partymen tell you to go back. You go to Mumbai, there too, you are told to go away. There should be job opportunities in Bihar."
The Lok Sabha polls in Bihar are scheduled to take place in all seven phases from April 11 to May 19. The results will be declared on May 23.
