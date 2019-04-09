'Chowkidar', Anil Ambani, Nirav, Choksi will fund NYAY scheme: Rahul on PM questioning source of resources

Hitting out at for questioning the source of funds to implement NYAY scheme promised by the Congress, on Tuesday said the money for the proposal will come from pockets of 'Chowkidar' and like Anil Ambani, and Choksi.

"Whenever we talk about giving money to the poor people, says where will the money come from? I will tell you where the money will come from. It will come from the pockets of people like Anil Ambani, Nirav Modi, Chowksi and 'Chowkidar'," Rahul said while addressing a public rally here.

Attacking the for allegedly favouring a handful of businessmen, the said, "I will not let get divided into two. We will always stay under one flag. The entire Mahagathbandhan (grand alliance) team is here united. We will implement NYAY and provide jobs to the unemployed."

Calling the "jumledar" Modi, Rahul said: "We promised farm loan waiver for farmers in Madhya Pradesh, and Modi called our party's promise a jumla. But the truth is we fulfilled our promise within a few days of forming the governments."

Speaking at length about providing employment to youth in poll-bound Bihar, Rahul said: "Modi had promised special status for I will tell you what he meant. Modi meant that he wanted to give the special status of unemployment to You go to Gujarat, his partymen tell you to go back. You go to Mumbai, there too, you are told to go away. There should be job opportunities in "

The Lok Sabha polls in Bihar are scheduled to take place in all seven phases from April 11 to May 19. The results will be declared on May 23.

