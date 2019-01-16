BJP offered Rs 60 crore, ministerial post to one "JDS person": JDS MLA

Amidst the ongoing row in and allegations of BJP trying to poach JDS- MLAs to join their fold, JDS MLA KM Shivalinge Gowda said that BJP allegedly offered Rs 60 crore and a post to a "JDS person" who reportedly turned down the offer.

While addressing a press-conference in Hassan on Tuesday, Gowda said: "One person from JDS has been offered Rs 60 crore and a post by former and BJP leader He refused the offer and informed HD Kumaraswamy".

On the other hand as the allegations and counter-allegations of poaching have cast their shadow on the led by HD Kumaraswamy, the has called a meeting of its legislators here on January 18 to take stock of the prevailing political situation.

The decision to hold the meeting of Legislature Party (CLP) was taken after the party leaders alleged that three of their MLAs were taken to by the BJP in an attempt to lure them to their fold.

While HD Kumaraswamyon said MLAs who are in are constantly in touch with him and assured that the three legislators will come back.

