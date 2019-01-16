JUST IN
Amit Shah diagnosed with swine flu, undergoing treatement

ANI  |  New Delhi [India] 

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah has been diagnosed with swine flu and is being treated under the supervision of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Director Dr Randeep Guleria.

Shah also took to Twitter to inform the countrymen about his ailment on Wednesday and wrote: "I have been affected by swine flu disease and the treatment for the same is going on. With the blessings of God and love and good wishes of all of you, I shall be healthy soon."

Meanwhile, Union Health and Family Welfare Minister JP Nadda is soon expected to visit Amit Shah to take stock of his health.

First Published: Wed, January 16 2019. 22:25 IST

