CISF nabs one person; recovers live rounds of 8mm

The (CISF) apprehended one person at and recovered live rounds of 8mm, the paramilitary force said on Wednesday.

The arrested accused was identified as who is a resident of Farukhabad area of

During sustained interrogation, he disclosed that he brought these rounds from his native place and now he was going to to visit his home on the occasion of Eid.

"At about 3:05 pm on Tuesday, during baggage screening at Seelampur metro station, we noticed an image of live rounds inside a bag of a passenger. Immediately, he stopped the conveyor belt as well as the passenger. On physical checking of the bag, two (02) live rounds of 8mm were recovered from the bag," CISF said in a statement.

The arrested accused was later handed over to the (DMRP) along with the seized material for further legal action in the matter.

A case has been registered under section 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act and further investigation in the matter is underway.

