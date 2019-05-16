Cleartrip enhances 'Multi-city' search

recently upgraded its 'Multi-city' feature to solve for the traveller challenge of booking a complex multi-city itinerary.

The leading online and leisure aggregator has made several enhancements in the product logic which will now help its users get highly optimized results in terms of flight options and better pricing. This enhancement is particularly useful for travellers and those planning to visit multiple cities on a single itinerary and makes the planning significantly faster while reducing the cost of the trip.

For a multi-city search, many online aggregators fetch results for the sectors by accessing a global distribution system, hence limiting the results to only those fights listed there. has invested in adding a large number of airlines on its platform including Low-Cost Airlines, and, users will be provided with a significantly better and more comprehensive search result with a wider set of flight combinations that are better priced. With the enhanced logic on the back-end, search for each leg of the multi-city is run in parallel and the results are then stitched using a proprietary multi-factor logic to deliver the superior flight result.

"With this enhancement, we have focused on solving for the most pressing problems of a multi-city traveller - availability and pricing. Across the industry, travellers find flight fares on multi-city trips to be typically higher than one-way flights to the same destination. With an unparalleled comprehensiveness of our flight content, we have drastically enhanced the end-user experience making Cleartrip one of the most competitive options to book a multi-city itinerary. Since launch, we have seen an organic increase in multi-city searches by 40 per cent", said Balu Ramachandran, Head - Air & Distribution, Cleartrip.

As the first OTA to have launched multi-city bookings in 2016, Cleartrip's recently enhanced multi-city is aligned with Cleartrip's vision to leverage cutting-edge to provide best-in-class solutions. The enhancement significantly enhances the end-user search, discovery and booking experience, and helps realise greater value on multi-city bookings made through the Cleartrip platform. Cleartrip also introduced Shortlists for its users recently to make international simpler.

