Comic-Con 2019: 'It: Chapter Two' coming to ScareDiego, Warner Bros., DC skipping event

This year's Comic-Con will miss an annual tradition as is skipping its Saturday morning presentation in The studio's upcoming projects - 'The Joker', 'Birds of Prey' and ' 1984' will not be debuting any new footage at the annual pop-culture extravaganza.

However, the studio isn't entirely skipping the loud pop culture festival from Comic-Con, as 'It: Chapter Two' will be a part of the satellite event called ScareDiego, according to the director of the film, Andy Muschietti, who made the announcement on

"BOOM ScareDiego in July with CHAPTER," he captioned the post.

The event, which has been going on three years, has become one of the highlights of Wednesday's preview night, with a fun vibe in a more controlled venue in comparison to the

ScareDiego is also the event where the studio gave a sneak peek of the 2017 hit film 'It' and last year unveiled footage from 'The Nun' and 'The Curse of La Llorona', reported The

will show footage and members of the cast will be present for the 'It: Chapter Two' presentation.

Rumours of the studio not attending the event first broke on Wednesday morning on social media, before being confirmed by the director of ' 1984' in a tweet where she wrote, "We're so sad to miss you there!"

As a gift to the patient fans waiting for more ' 1984' updates, Jenkins went on to reveal that tour and campaign for the movie will begin in December. She additionally unveiled the first look poster of the film featuring The film is slated to release on June 5, 2020.

Comic-Con is set to run from July 18 to July 21, with ScareDiego taking place on July 17.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)