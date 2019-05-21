'Wonder Woman 1984' delay was 'frustrating': Patty Jenkins

says the wait for " 1984" has been "frustrating".

The release of the follow-up to 2017's DC hit "Wonder Woman", fronted by Gal Gadot, was pushed back from a November 2019 release to June 5, 2020.

According to DigitalSpy, a video of is doing the rounds in which she can be heard saying how she jokingly once said she wanted the film to be out in summer 2020.

"I can't wait! I can't believe it's so funny, for all the entire time that we were making the movie, I was lobbying. They were wanting to move it up much earlier. And I was like 'You guys, it's got to be the summer of 2020, like it's got to be!' And that was what I always wanted



"And now, I've just screened a version of the film and I'm like 'Oh my God, can we move it back up again?' I'm dying to release this film! But of course it's good and it's fine, but it's frustrating to have to wait," she says in the clip.

" 1984" also stars Chris Pine, Kristin Wiig, Pedro Pascal, with and in supporting their roles.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)