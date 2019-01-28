Patty Jenkins teases 'Wonder Woman 1984' sequence

has said she is very excited about a particular scene in her upcoming directorial " 1984".

In an interview with Variety, the said the scene is equivalent to the "No Man's Land" sequence of the 2017 original that saw Gal Gadot's running fearlessly in the middle of a battle in World War I.

"I have a scene that's in this movie that is totally different but it's my scene," said.

"There's one scene that I am so excited about. It won't be the same scene but there are some moments I'm really excited about," she added.

" 1984" will see Gadot's Wonder Woman face off against Kristen Wiig's Cheetah. is reprising his role of

The film will also feature "Game of Thrones" and "Narcos" star in a pivotal role. It is set to release on June 5, 2020.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)