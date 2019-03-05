Company Fixed Deposits: To perform better than Bank Fixed Deposits in 2019

The year 2018 witnessed all developed economies hiking their interest rates. The hiked it four times, whereas of (RBI) increased its policy rates twice. deposit rates have moved in tandem to this increase. While banks moved their rates up by 35 bps (basis points) and some even by 60 bps, NBFCs (non- financial companies) outperform them by offering the highest rates for fixed deposits.

Bajaj is now offering a fixed deposit rate of 8.75%, which can go up to 9.10% for senior citizens.

Why should you invest in Company Fixed Deposits?

When it comes to investing in company deposits, you can look for several benefits, some of which have been listed below:

High-interest rates - When investing in Company Fixed Deposits, you can look for higher interest rates, which enable you to earn high returns. Bajaj Fixed Deposits offer a lucrative of 8.75%, which can go up to 9.10% for senior citizens.

Flexible payout options - Investors can opt for periodic pay-outs, or get their interest at maturity, depending on their preferences. When investing in regular pay-outs, you can opt for monthly, quarterly, half-yearly or annual payouts. For pay-outs at maturity, you can get relatively higher returns as your interest accrues over time, and you can benefit from the power of compounded returns.

Safety and assurance - Along with assured returns, Bajaj Fixed Deposits also offer safety of the investment as it is accredited by ICRA's MAAA/stable rating and CRISIL's FAAA/stable rating. With the highest safety ratings by one of the most credible credit rating agencies, FDs can enable you to ensure that your principal amount is never at risk.

Loan against fixed deposits - When you invest in Fixed Deposits, you can get a loan against Fixed Deposits easily, which goes up to 75% of the maturity amount. Investors can avail this facility easily, rather than liquidating their savings and losing interest by withdrawing their fixed deposit prematurely.

The current scenario is buoyant but, 2019 will bring in uncertainty on the political-economic front with in and the US shutdown. This is the best time to invest in Fixed Deposit. It is advisable to lock-in investments at prevailing high-interest rates, and reap the benefits of higher returns, and flexible tenors.

High yielding like fixed deposits from NBFCs are an essential part of an investment portfolio. Parking a suitable proportion of funds in these deposits can provide stability and resilience to any portfolio. This story is provided by BusinessWireIndia.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)