RBI Governor to meet associations of industry, commerce

Continuing his series of consultations with various stakeholders of the economy, of India on Wednesday said he would meet the representatives from the industry and commerce on Thursday.

"Will meet the apex chambers/associations of industry and commerce tomorrow (17th January)," Das said in a tweet. This is his fifth tweet since he assumed charge as of India (RBI) on December 11 last year.

The meeting becomes significant as the industry expects easing by the central as the inflation is down and within control. The RBI will have its sixth bimonthly meeting on February 7 and the industry is expecting a cut in policy rates.

Das, who replaced after he suddenly resigned on December 10 following a tussle with the over liquidity concerns, has been holding meetings with various groups to review the situation, unlike his predecessor.

Since joining office, Das has already held meetings with public and private sector banks, cooperative banks, MSME (micro, small and medium enterprises) associations and representatives of companies (NBFCs).

He had recently said the central bank will continuously monitor the liquidity situation and will take need-based steps to deal with the liquidity deficit. Liquidity became a concern after infrastructure financing company defaulted on its dues.

While liquidity crunch hit the NBFC sector last September after payment defaults by and its subsidiaries, small and medium industries were yet to recover from the fallout of 2016 demonetisation of high denomination currency notes and the GST rollout in July 2017.

A day after joining RBI, on December 12, Das had said that the health of public sector banks, liquidity issue and maintenance of growth trajectory of Indian are some of the important issues for which he would interact with stakeholders and get an internal feedback before forming a view.

