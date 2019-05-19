Confident of my victory; people want to make 'Modi ji' PM again: Ravi Shankar Prasad

on Sunday expressed confidence that (BJP) will be able to secure victory in the elections and also cast his vote in the ongoing seventh phase of the elections.

"I cast my vote just now, the public are with us (BJP). The mood of Patna Sahib is the same as that of the rest of the country, people want to make Modi ji the again," Prasad told reporters outside his polling booth after casting his vote.

Prior to casting his vote Prasad, who was accompanied by his 88-year old mother, expressed the confidence that he will win.

"I am going to cast my vote, which is my democratic right. The country will achieve new levels of growth in the coming days. I am confident of my victory as always," Prasad told reporters at the time of leaving his house.

The BJP fielded Prasad against and sitting from Patna Sinha, a two time from the same seat is seeking re-election for the third time from the seat.

is seeing polling on 8 seats in the seventh and the final phase of the polls. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.

