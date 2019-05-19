Urging people to vote in record numbers in this phase: PM Modi

on Sunday urged people, especially first-time voters, to exercise their democratic right in the seventh and last phase of the elections.

"Today is the final phase of the 2019 elections. I urge all those voting in this phase to vote in record numbers. Your one vote will shape India's development trajectory in the years to come. I also hope first-time voters vote enthusiastically," Modi tweeted.

A total of 918 candidates, including Narendra Modi, are in the fray in this last phase of ongoing polls. is seeking re-election from and is contesting against of the and candidate

Polling for the seventh and final phase of the elections began on Sunday in 59 seats spread across seven states and one Union Territory in the country. The counting of voting will begin on May 23.

