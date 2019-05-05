Cong seeks apology from PM Modi over his remarks aginst Rajiv Gandhi

The party on Sunday sought an unconditional apology from for his remarks against former

On Saturday, attacking Rahul Gandhi, PM while addressing an election rally in had said, "Your father was termed 'Mr Clean' by his courtiers, but his life ended as 'Bhrashtachari No 1'.

He was apparently referring to Bofors scam, in which was an accused.

At an election meeting today, former Sheila Dikshit, said, " Narendra Modi's objectional language does not suit the image of a Prime Minister; rather it has only lowered his reputation among the people."

"Modi's words against Rajiviji is not acceptable to a civilized society and he should take back his words and apologise...We expect him to tender an apology to the people of India," she added.

The who is contesting polls from North East Parliamentary constituency said, "When the Prime Minister of the country makes a statement that lowers the image of the post he holds, it hurts the people of the country."

"The people of hold all our leaders, from Mahatma Gandhi, Lal to in very high esteem, and nobody talks ill of our late, revered leaders," added the

Addressing a press conference at the Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) office, Rajiv Bhawan, here today, Dikshit, said, "Congress leaders never use disparaging language against Opposition leaders--past or present-- in their political discourse but Prime Minister has stooped low to use condemnable language against Rajiv Gandhi which does not suit the high office he holds, and clearly shows up the sick mindset and base thinking of the top BJP leadership, as they indulge in cheap "

Dikshit said, "The insult heaped on Rajiv Gandhi, who sacrificed his life for the society and the country, by was not just an insult on the Congress party, but on the people of the country, which they will not accept and tolerate at any cost."

"Our culture and tradition encourages us to give respect and honour to our late, revered leaders", she added.

The Congress further said, "In the history of Indian politics, even the leaders of a rival political party, without any proof, have never made baseless allegations against a highly respected and revered leader of any other political party as Prime Minister Modi has done."

"The common people of the country are very sensible and they will not tolerate insults on Shri Rajiv Gandhi Ji...The people of will give a befitting reply to Modi and the BJP in the elections, to teach them a bitter lesson," the Congress leader added.

Earlier today, Congress also hit back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for remarks against his father Rajiv Gandhi, saying, "Projecting your inner beliefs about yourself onto my father won't protect you."

On the Congress expressed himself. His tweet read, "Modi Ji, the battle is over. Your Karma awaits you. Projecting your inner beliefs about yourself onto my father won't protect you. All my love and a huge hug,"

