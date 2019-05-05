Rahul slams Modi for calling Rajiv Gandhi corrupt

A day after called a "corrupt" politician, on Sunday criticized him for attacking his father and former who sacrificed his life for the country.

"Modiji, the battle is over. Your karma awaits you. Projecting your inner beliefs about yourself onto my father won't protect you. All my love and a huge hug," tweeted.

Later, also slammed Modi on Twitter: "The who insults martyrs by seeking vote in the name of their sacrifices yesterday crossed his limits by insulting the sacrifice of a noble man who gave his life for the country.

"The people of Amethi will reply as sacrificed his life for them. Yes Modiji, the country never forgives cheating."

Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi's remarks came a day after Modi, at a rally in Uttar Pradesh's Pratapgarh, attacked their father calling him "Bhrashtachari No.1" (Corrupt No.1).

"Your father was termed 'Mr. Clean' by his courtiers but his life ended as Bhrashtachari No. 1," Modi said.

Modi's reaction came following chief's incessant attacks on him regarding allegations of corruption in the Rafale jet deal.

