Priyanka's appointment will have no impact on LS polls: BJP

Asserting that Vadra's formal entry in active will have no impact on polls, the BJP on Thursday said her appointment as of Uttar Pradesh-East may have generated a buzz in but it has drawn no response from the region of which she has been made in-charge by her party.

Manoj Sinha,who is MP from Ghazipur in eastern UP, said Piyanka's appointment is an attempt by the to gain some importance in the state as it was left in a "bad shape" after being left out of the SP-BSP alliance.

At a BJP press conference, he also played down ally Shiv Sena's praise for Priyanka, saying it is the party's "personal opinion".

" Vadra was made a in and you people have been discussing it here. But it seems that people of the region of which she has been made in-charge are not noticing it," Sinha said, adding her presence would have no impact on the

He said that election will be fought on a "different plane", stressing that the has "changed the lives of 22 crore families with its development policies".

He also lashed out at over his use of "impolite" words against during his visit to Amethi,saying such language is "not used even in panchayat politics".

Sinha said Rahul Gandhi's remarks were condemnable.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)