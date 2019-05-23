Congratulate BJP and NDA for a stellar performance, all credits to PM Modi and Shah: Omar Abdullah

Conference (NC) on Thursday congratulated and for an amazing performance in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

"So the exit polls were correct. All that's left is to congratulate the BJP & NDA for a stellar performance. Credit where credit is Modi Sahib and Mr put together a winning alliance & a very professional campaign. Bring on the next five years," Abdullah tweeted.

As of the updates from the at 12:45 pm, the BJP led NDA is currently leading on 340 seats while Congress-led UPA is ahead on 103 seats. Others including SP-BSP have the lead on 105 seats as of 12:30 am.

Abdullah had earlier too expressed faith in the exit polls which gave a sweeping majority to the BJP and its allies.

"Every single exit poll can't be wrong! Time to switch off the TV, log out of and wait to see if the world is still spinning on its axis on the 23rd," he tweeted on May 19 after the exit poll results came out late evening.

Abdullah's party is doing fairly well in where it has a lead in Anantnag, Baramulla and Srinagar Lok Sabha seats while BJP is leading on the other three seats in the state.

