Congress backs NDA candidate for LS Speaker post

The has come out in support of the NDA candidate for the Speaker's post in Lok Sabha, election for which will be held on Wednesday.

This was disclosed by Adhir Ranjan Choudhary, new leader of party in the House.

Choudhary told ANI, "Our party has already moved motion in favour of as of

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)