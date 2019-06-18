JUST IN
Congress backs NDA candidate for LS Speaker post

ANI  |  Politics 

The Congress has come out in support of the NDA candidate Om Birla for the Speaker's post in Lok Sabha, election for which will be held on Wednesday.

This was disclosed by Adhir Ranjan Choudhary, new leader of Congress party in the House.

Choudhary told ANI, "Our party has already moved motion in favour of Om Birla as Speaker of Lok Sabha.

First Published: Tue, June 18 2019.

