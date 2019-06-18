Congress backs NDA candidate for LS Speaker post

-
ALSO READ
BJD to support Om Birla for Lok Sabha Speaker's post
Voting in 72 Lok Sabha seats in 9 states begins in fourth phase
EC set to announce Lok Sabha election schedule
10 parties extends support to Om Birla's candidature for Lok Sabha speaker
CPI hopeful Left parties will perform well in LS polls
-
The Congress has come out in support of the NDA candidate Om Birla for the Speaker's post in Lok Sabha, election for which will be held on Wednesday.
This was disclosed by Adhir Ranjan Choudhary, new leader of Congress party in the House.
Choudhary told ANI, "Our party has already moved motion in favour of Om Birla as Speaker of Lok Sabha.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU