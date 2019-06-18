TMC MLA, 12 TMC councillors, Congress spokesperson join BJP

Trinamool (TMC) Bongaon MLA Biswajit Das along with 12 TMC councillors and joined the BJP in presence of BJP leaders and on Tuesday.

"Many TMC leaders are joining our party because Mamata Banerjee has spread violence all across and her party members are no longer in support of her, thus many other TMC leaders will also be joining BJP in the upcoming days," Vijayvargiya said.

Along with MLA from Nowpara, 12 TMC Councilors, four stage artists and as many doctors also joined the BJP.

