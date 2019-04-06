Congress' manifesto made to gather votes of J-K separatists: Ram Madhav

-
Criticising the manifesto released by the Congress for the ensuing Lok Sabha elections, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) General Secretary Ram Madhav on Saturday said that Opposition party's manifesto has been made to gather votes of the separatists of Jammu and Kashmir.
"It appears as if this manifesto has been made to gather votes of the separatists of Jammu and Kashmir. There is no all India vision in it. It is a manifesto made for vote-bank only," Madhav said while addressing a public rally here.
The BJP has been attacking Congress for promising to review the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) and to repeal Section 124A (sedition law) in its party's manifesto.
It is worth to mention here that AFSPA gives the armed forces certain protection from legal action in carrying out their operations in disturbed areas.
