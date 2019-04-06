JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » National

BJP to launch its election manifesto 'Sankalp Patra' on Monday
Business Standard

Congress' manifesto made to gather votes of J-K separatists: Ram Madhav

ANI  |  Politics 

Criticising the manifesto released by the Congress for the ensuing Lok Sabha elections, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) General Secretary Ram Madhav on Saturday said that Opposition party's manifesto has been made to gather votes of the separatists of Jammu and Kashmir.

"It appears as if this manifesto has been made to gather votes of the separatists of Jammu and Kashmir. There is no all India vision in it. It is a manifesto made for vote-bank only," Madhav said while addressing a public rally here.

The BJP has been attacking Congress for promising to review the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) and to repeal Section 124A (sedition law) in its party's manifesto.

It is worth to mention here that AFSPA gives the armed forces certain protection from legal action in carrying out their operations in disturbed areas.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, April 06 2019. 23:17 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU