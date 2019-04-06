DRDO organises special interactive session to give first-hand account of 'Mission Shakti'

A special interaction session was organized by and Development Organisation (DRDO), on Saturday to present a first-hand account of the mission details, development milestones including technical aspects of Mission Shakti.

Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Govt of India, K Vijay Raghavan, Security Advisers and Rajinder Khanna, Secretary, were amongst several others who attended the session.

"Many eminent serving/retired strategic experts, technocrats, diplomats, the top brass of Armed forces, scientific fraternity across various departments participated in the deliberations," said a statement released by the government.

DRDO presented the objectives, mission challenges and achievements of the Anti-Satellite Test (A-SAT) during the event.

had successfully conducted an Anti-Satellite Missile Test (A-SAT) 'Mission Shakti' from Dr APJ in Odisha on March 27 becoming only the fourth country in the world after USA, and to possess such a capability.

